Erwin Tulfo takes oath in Quiapo barangay, vows to stay neutral on VP Sara impeachment

Senator-elect Erwin Tulfo was formally sworn into office on Friday morning at Barangay 307, Zone 30 in Quiapo, Manila—choosing a humble barangay setting over a traditional venue in a symbolic gesture of his commitment to serve at the grassroots level.

Tulfo took his oath before Barangay Chairperson Johnny Dela Cruz, a longtime friend, around 9:00 a.m. The ceremony was held in Quiapo, a place he holds close to his heart as a devotee of the Black Nazarene.

“Mas pinili ko dito sa barangay, dahil barangay is the first line na nakikita ng tao… ibig sabihin mas malapit ang mga tao sa barangay,” Tulfo told reporters. “Gusto natin na medyo mas mapalapit sa tao, mas mabilis nating maririnig ang kanilang mga reklamo.”

He emphasized that his decision to hold his oath-taking in a barangay hall reflects his intention to prioritize a salary standardization law for barangay officials—one of his key legislative goals as he enters the Senate.

Tulfo also reiterated his commitment to reviewing the Rice Tariffication Law and filing measures on national land use planning and reforms in PhilHealth benefits.

Asked about the upcoming impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, Tulfo said he would wait to examine the evidence before forming any judgment.

“Maraming sinasabi na guilty si VP Sara, gusto ko makita… kailangan makita ’yung ebidensya,” he said. “Pag judge ka, dapat neutral ka hanggang sa mabasa mo na lahat, makita mo na lahat.”

Tulfo joins his brother, Senator Raffy Tulfo, in the upper chamber as part of the 20th Congress. He secured a Senate seat in the 2025 elections, placing fourth with over 17 million votes.