Abu Dhabi uses drones to disperse over 6.5 million seeds across nature reserves

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has completed a large-scale seed dispersal project using custom-designed drones, spreading more than 6.5 million seeds across 320 hectares of nature reserves.

The move is part of efforts to restore natural habitats and support the emirate’s climate strategy, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

“We successfully implemented one of the largest drone-based seeding operations ever undertaken in Abu Dhabi, within a notably short timeframe. This achievement is in line with Abu Dhabi’s Climate Change Strategy and covered a total of 320 hectares of habitat, many of which were seeded for the first time,” said Ahmed Al Hashmi, Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at EAD.

The project, done with UK-based restoration company Dendra, used custom-made drones to plant seeds in remote areas, allowing work to be finished faster and without disturbing fragile land.

Native plants like Samar (Vachellia tortilis), Moringa (Moringa peregrina), and Desert Cotton (Aerva javanica) were seeded in Jebel Hafit’s mountain slopes. In Qasr Al Sarab’s sand dunes, seeds included Fire Bush (Calligonum polygonoides) and Rimth (Haloxylon salicornicum).

The agency’s team, including young Emirati talent, studied soil and vegetation before seeding to match each area with suitable native species. This ensures better chances for the seeds to grow and thrive.

EAD will monitor the seeded areas using AI-powered sensors to track plant growth. The project builds on the agency’s earlier rangeland studies launched in 2024 to help improve land management across Abu Dhabi.