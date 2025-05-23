Senate to release rules for Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial in June

The Senate is expected to release the official rules that will govern the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte when Congress resumes session in June, Senate spokesperson Arnel Bañas said.

“Yun pong rules ng impeachment, ang wari ko po ito po ay madedesisyunan na po ngayong Hunyo at mapa-publish na po ito para malaman ng sambayanan, ng ating both prosecutor and defense, ‘yung rules and regulations na susundin para sa impeachment ng ating Bise Presidente,” Bañas said in an interview with Super Radyo dzBB.

Earlier, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero clarified that there will be no changes to the impeachment rules. However, he noted that the Senate may adopt new mechanisms similar to those implemented by regular courts to expedite the process.

Meanwhile, Bañas noted that the scheduled reading of the Articles of Impeachment on June 2 would be a historic first.

“Kasi iniisip ko ‘yung impeachment ni President Erap (Joseph Ejercito Estrada) at ni dating Chief Justice [Renato] Corona, wala akong natatandaan na binasa ang articles of impeachment sa Senado e. Parang ito yata yung unang pagkakataon na pupunta ang prosecution panel para basahin ang Articles of Impeachment,” he said.

In a letter to the House of Representatives, Escudero explained that reading the articles in plenary is required under Senate rules and serves as the formal trigger for convening the Senate as an impeachment court.

“The reading of the Articles of Impeachment in plenary by the prosecutors is stated in our rules. And then the Senate can take cognizance of it, and that will now be used as the basis to convene the impeachment court,” Escudero said in his letter.

Once the trial begins, Bañas said senators will have to balance their roles as lawmakers and members of the impeachment court.

“Tuloy-tuloy po yung tungkulin ng mga senador upang magbalangkas ng mga batas at pag-usapan ang mga dapat pag-usapan,” he said.

According to Bañas, the Senate is expected to convene as an impeachment court at 9 a.m. and resume plenary sessions at 3 p.m.

The House of Representatives impeached Vice President Duterte on February 5, with more than 200 lawmakers endorsing the complaint. She was charged with betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, and other high crimes.

Escudero previously released a tentative timetable for the impeachment proceedings, with the trial expected to begin on July 30.

For her part, Vice President Duterte said she is looking forward to her impeachment trial in the 20th Congress, adding that she “wants a bloodbath,” and that her legal team is on “full throttle” in preparation.