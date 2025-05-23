Senate impeachment court to open VP Duterte trial on June 3

The Senate will officially convene as an impeachment court on June 3 to begin proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, following Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero’s proposed timeline.

In a letter dated May 19, Escudero informed House Speaker Martin Romualdez that the impeachment court will open at 9:00 a.m., initiating the issuance of summons and other procedural orders. The Articles of Impeachment will be read in open session on June 2, the first day of session resumption.

“Pursuant to Rule I of the Rules of Procedure on Impeachment Trials… the Senate shall be ready to receive the House of Representatives’ panel of prosecutors at 4 o’clock in the afternoon of June 2,” Escudero stated.

He confirmed that the prosecution panel is expected to read all seven charges outlined in the Articles of Impeachment, which include allegations of misuse of confidential funds and issuing threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family.

Duterte is the first sitting vice president to be impeached by the House, prompting a Senate trial. Eleven House lawmakers will serve as prosecutors, while all 24 senators will act as judges, with Escudero presiding.

Escudero earlier ruled out the possibility of convening the trial during the congressional break, insisting it must start once Congress resumes. Although he released a proposed trial calendar in February, it remains subject to Senate approval. Under this timeline, the formal opening of the trial is set for July 30.