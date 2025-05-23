Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Senate impeachment court to open VP Duterte trial on June 3

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report23 mins ago

Chiz Escudero (left) and Sara Duterte (right). Courtesy: Senate of the Philippines, OVP

The Senate will officially convene as an impeachment court on June 3 to begin proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, following Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero’s proposed timeline.

In a letter dated May 19, Escudero informed House Speaker Martin Romualdez that the impeachment court will open at 9:00 a.m., initiating the issuance of summons and other procedural orders. The Articles of Impeachment will be read in open session on June 2, the first day of session resumption.

“Pursuant to Rule I of the Rules of Procedure on Impeachment Trials… the Senate shall be ready to receive the House of Representatives’ panel of prosecutors at 4 o’clock in the afternoon of June 2,” Escudero stated.

He confirmed that the prosecution panel is expected to read all seven charges outlined in the Articles of Impeachment, which include allegations of misuse of confidential funds and issuing threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family.

Duterte is the first sitting vice president to be impeached by the House, prompting a Senate trial. Eleven House lawmakers will serve as prosecutors, while all 24 senators will act as judges, with Escudero presiding.

Escudero earlier ruled out the possibility of convening the trial during the congressional break, insisting it must start once Congress resumes. Although he released a proposed trial calendar in February, it remains subject to Senate approval. Under this timeline, the formal opening of the trial is set for July 30.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report23 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bongbong Marcos

Marcos declares June 6 a regular holiday for Eid’l Adha

3 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 05 22 at 13.04.44.jpeg

Philippine Business Council – Dubai & Northern Emirates represents UAE-based Filipino entrepreneurs at IFEX Philippines 2025

18 hours ago
Screenshot 2025 05 22 151147

No ‘target’ in courtesy resignation call — Palace

19 hours ago
Don don Castro

OFW ultrarunner Don-Don Castro clinches 2nd place in grueling 8-hour ultramarathon

20 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button