Marcos declares June 6 a regular holiday for Eid’l Adha

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared Friday, June 6, 2025, a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid’l Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice.

Marcos signed Proclamation No. 911 following the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) based on the 1446 Hijrah Islamic Lunar Calendar.

“Following the 1446 Hijrah Islamic Lunar Calendar, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos has recommended that June 6, 2025, Friday, be declared a national holiday, in observance of Eid’l Adha,” the proclamation stated.

Eid’l Adha is one of the two most significant holidays in the Islamic calendar, alongside Eid’l Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

The celebration honors the story of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah. Traditionally, animals such as sheep, goats, cows, or camels are slaughtered as part of the commemoration.