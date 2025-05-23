Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Jo Koy’s ‘Just Being Koy’ tour set to light up Etihad Arena on May 29

Comedy fans in the UAE are in for an unforgettable evening with the return of Jo Koy’s ‘Just Being Koy’ tour, happening on May 29 at the Etihad Arena.

As part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season, the globally loved comedian is bringing his signature humor back to the stage, offering fans a chance to enjoy a night of fresh laughs and relatable stories.

From his viral jokes about Filipino moms to hilarious takes on everyday life, Jo Koy continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his authentic storytelling and comedic timing.

His ability to turn simple, real-life moments into laugh-out-loud stand-up routines has earned him a loyal fan base across cultures and generations.

“I love performing here,” Jo Koy has said in previous interviews. “The energy, the love, and the laughter from the crowd are something I look forward to every time.”

Known for creating an inclusive comedy experience, Jo’s set will feature new material that touches on family, parenting, and cultural quirks — themes that deeply resonate with multicultural audiences, especially those in the UAE.

His return promises a performance full of energy, charm, and the kind of humor that brings people together.

More than just a comedy show, Just Being Koy is a celebration of shared experiences and the power of laughter to connect communities. Whether you’re a long-time fan or seeing him live for the first time, expect a show that’s personal, heartfelt, and undeniably funny.

Tickets are now available at etihadarena.ae and Platinumlist. Secure your tickets today.

 

