DOJ to seek passport cancellation of Harry Roque after arrest warrant issued

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that the Department of Justice will formally request the cancellation of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s passport, following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him.

“We will write a letter for that purpose,” Remulla told reporters in an ambush interview.

A regional trial court recently issued arrest warrants against Roque, Cassandra Ong, and 48 others in connection with qualified human trafficking charges tied to the Lucky South 99 POGO operations in Porac, Pampanga.

Roque is currently seeking asylum in the Netherlands and has claimed that he is being politically persecuted due to his ties with the Duterte family—a claim that Malacañang has denied.

Remulla said Roque’s asylum bid must be resolved before any legal action can proceed.

“‘Pag wala siyang asylum at na-cancel ang passport niya, he will have to be deported,” Remulla explained.

He expressed confidence that Dutch authorities will not tolerate the offenses Roque is accused of. “I believe they will not tolerate the commission of crimes, especially since they can see our justice system is working. We gave him due process,” he added, noting that Roque had responded to the complaint while in Abu Dhabi.

Remulla also said prosecutors thoroughly reviewed the case before deciding to file charges.

The DOJ is also preparing documents to request an Interpol red notice—a global alert asking law enforcement agencies to locate and provisionally arrest a wanted person pending extradition or similar legal action.