Cultural dances of the world brings Filipino school communities together for 3-day celebration in Dubai

Staff Report

“Cultural Dances of the World: Stepping into the Heartbeat of Cultures, One Step at a Time” kicks off this May as Filipino students across the UAE take center stage to showcase global heritage through dance.

The three-day cultural presentation features performances from Kindergarten to Grade 12 students of Far Eastern Private School and New Filipino Private School. With each dance, students celebrate not only their own roots but also gain a deeper understanding and respect for traditions around the globe.

FEU 1

The event is set to take place on May 23, 24, and 25, 2025, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai. The Far Eastern Private School – Al Shahba performs on May 23, followed by its Halwan Branch on May 24, and the New Filipino Private School on May 25.

FEU 2

Audiences can expect colorful, high-energy dance routines representing different countries and cultures—from the rhythmic moves of Africa to the elegant steps of Asia and the spirited dances of Latin America. Each performance is a product of weeks of preparation, costume making, and cultural learning.

“This vibrant cultural presentation brings together the Filipino school community in the UAE in a celebration of diversity, heritage, and unity through the universal language of dance,” said a school representative. “Our students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 have prepared an array of cultural performances representing various countries, fostering global awareness and appreciation among the youth.”

This event underscores the strong sense of community, creativity, and multicultural understanding that Filipino schools in the UAE continue to promote. As students take the stage, they carry with them not just the rhythm of dance, but the heartbeat of many cultures coming together as one.

