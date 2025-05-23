Big Ticket celebrates winners from Syria, India, and the Philippines in the third weekly e-draw of May

May continues to deliver exciting surprises as five lucky winners emerged from this week’s Big Ticket e-draw. Among this list of winners are expats from Syria, India, and the Philippines who have taken home AED 50,000, adding to the month’s growing list of winners.

Arturo Rodriguez

A 59-year-old technical super attendant from the Philippines, who has called Dubai home for the past 32 years, has finally won after trying his luck with Big Ticket for a decade. Living in the UAE with his family, he has been purchasing tickets every month with a close group of eight friends, never giving up hope.

When he got the call from Richard, he immediately recognized Richard’s voice and was really surprised, and shared, “This is my first win; it feels surreal, you know.”

Although he doesn’t yet have specific plans for the prize money, he is staying hopeful and looking forward to receiving another call during the live draw on June 3. When asked if he plans to continue purchasing Big Ticket, his reply was clear and simple: “Oh yeah, we never stop buying Big Ticket.”

He shares a hopeful and heartfelt message with those trying their luck with Big Ticket, saying: “Don’t lose hope, keep trying.” Reflecting on his experience with Big Ticket, he added, “Big Ticket is really great and helping a lot of people.”

Nawar Najem

A 42-year-old deputy marine manager from Syria, who has been living in the UAE since the end of 2009, has won Big Ticket for the first time after years of participating. He was first introduced to Big Ticket at the airport and purchased his first ticket in-store back in 2010. Since then, he has continued to buy tickets on his own, never giving up hope.

Now living in the UAE with his family, who joined him seven years ago, Nawar was overjoyed when he received the winning call, and he was particularly excited to celebrate his first win with Big Ticket.

With plans to enjoy a well-earned vacation with his family, he is excited to continue purchasing Big Ticket and encourages participants who are still trying to never give up. And to the Big Ticket team, he sends a heartfelt note of gratitude.

Asaraf Ali Valiya Parambil

A 40-year-old salesman from Kerala, India, who has lived in the UAE for the past 16 years, has finally experienced his Big Ticket moment. Currently based in the UAE while his family remains in India, Asaraf has been buying tickets every month for years alongside a close friend.

The two of them have made it a monthly tradition to visit Al Ain Airport to purchase their ticket, and it has become an experience they genuinely look forward to. Although the winning call came as a surprise, he had a quiet sense that something good was on the way.

With his winnings, Asaraf’s first priority is to donate and give back, while also planning to share and enjoy the rest with his friends. Even after this big win, he has no intention of stopping and will continue buying Big Ticket. He encourages everyone still trying to stay hopeful and urges those considering it to take a chance and test their luck.

Praveen Arun Tellis

A 52-year-old manager in shipping and retail from India, who has been living in the UAE for 20 years, has won Big Ticket after just two months of purchasing tickets. He was introduced to Big Ticket through one of his colleagues at work, and he started purchasing tickets two months ago with a group of seven friends.

When he received the winning call, he was in complete disbelief. “I was like, really? I won? I just couldn’t believe it,” he shared.

He plans to divide the prize equally among the group and use his share to support his family. After living alone in the UAE for six years, he brought his family over, as being together was always important to him. A few years ago, after the passing of his father, he also brought his elderly mother to live with him so he could care for her. While he’s grateful for everything he has, managing expenses can sometimes be a challenge, which is why this win comes as a huge relief. “Thank you, Big Ticket, for making life easier,” he said.

Aysha Sajeev

Originally from India, Aysha purchased her winning ticket online (ticket number 275-236701). At this time, she has not yet been informed of her win, as we are still trying to reach her. We are continuing our efforts to get in touch and share this exciting news; no doubt, it will be a wonderful surprise when she finds out.

Congratulations to our lucky winners once again.

We’re almost at the end of May, but Big Ticket is just getting started turning dreams into reality with more prizes, more winners, and more chances to make your dreams come true.

This May, a grand prize of AED 20 million is up for grabs, and one lucky winner will get the chance to go home a millionaire on the 3rd of June 2025. But that’s not all, five bonus winners will each walk away with AED 150,000 that same night.

Every week in May, five lucky winners will celebrate AED 50,000 wins each in Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw, making a total of 20 winners by the end of the month, and you could be one of them.

If you thought it could not get better, customers who buy two or more cash tickets in a single transaction between 1st and 25th May will be entered into The Big Win Contest. Four names will be picked and announced on 1st June on the Big Ticket website, winning a cash prize between AED 20,000 and AED 150,000 each, and a chance to attend the live draw in person.

And our May prizes wouldn’t be complete without our Dream Car promotion. This month, one lucky winner will drive away with a BMW M440i, the draw will take place on 3rd June, and next month’s prize, the Nissan Patrol, is already getting ready to take the spotlight.

With so many opportunities to win big, Big Ticket is making it easier than ever to get closer to your dream life. Take a chance, buy your ticket, and make this your month to win.

The weekly E-draw dates:

Week 4: 22nd – 31st May & Draw Date – 1st June (Sunday)