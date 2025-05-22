Vatican elevates Marikina shrine to basilica under Pope Leo XIV

The Vatican has officially designated the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Paul of the Cross in Marikina City as a minor basilica, making it the first in the country to receive the honor under the newly elected Pope Leo XIV.

The announcement follows a decree issued by the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments just five days after Cardinal Robert Prevost assumed the papacy.

The request to elevate the shrine was filed in December 2024 by Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Cruz Santos during the pontificate of Pope Francis.

With the approval granted, the Marikina shrine now joins the Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Taytay as the second minor basilica within the Diocese of Antipolo.

Bishop Santos hailed the recognition as a “momentous blessing” and a “sacred recognition” for both the shrine and the faithful in the diocese.

“May this basilica become a haven of prayer, renewal, and spiritual refuge, echoing the love and mercy of God to all who seek Him,” Santos said in a CBCP News report.

He added that the two basilicas now serve as “spiritual pillars” that welcome pilgrims and lead worshippers to a deeper encounter with Christ.

Founded in 1975, the St. Paul of the Cross shrine is the oldest church in the country dedicated to the Passionist saint. Originally administered by the Passionist Fathers, the parish was turned over to the diocese in 2004. It also houses the pontifically crowned image of the Nuestra Señora de Fatima de Marikina—a major site of Marian devotion.

Minor basilicas are churches granted a special bond with the pope and the Church of Rome. They are allowed to use papal symbols such as the ombrellino (a red-and-gold canopy), the tintinnabulum (a ceremonial bell), and the crossed papal keys on their official emblems and banners.