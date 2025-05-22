Tell me you’re in Dubai without telling me you’re in Dubai: Quirks you’ll only understand once you’ve lived here

Dubai life is comforting, convenient, and full of unexpected laughs. It’s a city many dream of calling home.

But no matter how long you’ve stayed, you haven’t really lived the Dubai life if you haven’t gone through these classic experiences.

From oddly specific habits to “wait, what just happened?” moments, these quirks are unlike anywhere else in the world. Everyone in Dubai has been through them. And as they say, only in Dubai.

Dubai Maze: BurJuman Edition

“Saan ba talaga ang Exit 3?” Everyone remembers their first time in BurJuman Metro Station—the beautiful disaster of getting lost despite following signs like your life depended on it.

While Google Maps might help you navigate the rest of the city, inside this station, you’re on your own. It’s the Hunger Games: Commuter Edition. One OFW said: “Isang dekada na ako sa Dubai pero dito ako palagi naliligaw. Di ko na mabilang-bilang.”

Still, this confusing layout has somehow become a rite of passage for Dubai commuters. Ask any OFW, and they’ll proudly say, “I survived the BurJuman Metro Station.” And once you’ve memorized it? You feel like a true local, complete with shortcut strategies and insider escalator knowledge.

Chika multilingual

Only in Dubai can a single sentence sound like a world tour: English, Tagalog, Arabic, Hindi, and more—blended into one line. Ever heard someone say, “Ate, jaldi bring one patatas from the baqala, please!”? If you have, you’re definitely living the true Dubai life.

Peter, a Dubai-based OFW, shared how he learned other languages from his roommates from Uganda and India. “Kung wala ako sa Dubai, baka hindi ko natutunan yung languages nila,” he said, smiling.

He realized that living in Dubai doesn’t mean you have to speak straight English all the time. Connecting with others here often means picking up bits of different languages—and in doing so, building meaningful friendships. “Dati, hirap akong mag-English at makipag-usap sa foreigners,” Peter shared. “Pero dahil sa Dubai, nakalabas ako sa comfort zone ko. Mas naging open ako, at ang dami ko pang naging kaibigan.”

Beach please: Libre ang pasyal!

And when the multilingual chaos gets too much—when even your English needs a break—why not escape to a staycation that’s free, yet feels straight out of a luxury resort?

In Dubai, a trip to the beach doesn’t need plane tickets and a big budget. Expats get to experience Kite Beach, JBR, or La Mer, with their crystal-clear waters and white sand beaches that are completely free—all with the Burj in the background. “Dito sa Dubai, accessible ang beaches. Twenty minutes lang ang byahe. Dun sa Pinas, you need to travel from afar,” beach-lover Julian said.

And while the beach is free, even luxury isn’t far behind. Yacht rides here are surprisingly affordable. If you’re feeling extra, you can hop on a luxury yacht cruise right after your beach picnic—the perfect irony of libre and luho. “Ang yacht dito, afford mo pa. Sa Pinas, kahit nagtatrabaho ka, hindi mo pa rin afford ang yacht dun kasi ang mahal mahal,” he added with a laugh.

Reserved using iPhone 12

Of course, none of this would feel as relaxing if Dubai weren’t one of the safest places in the world. Just how safe? Try reserving your food court table with your iPhone or laptop—and actually coming back to find it still there!

Only in Dubai can you leave your latest gadget unattended, walk away for 15 minutes to get your food, and return without a single worry. It sounds impossible elsewhere, but here? Totally normal. “Sa Dubai, mas naging kampante ako. Sa ibang bansa, kahit ‘yung payong ko, ayaw kong iwan,” one OFW joked.

According to a global survey, the UAE is ranked as the second safest country in the world. From clutching our bags at the mall to casually using them as seat holders, this kind of peace of mind has become our new normal.

Isang tap lang ‘yan

In Dubai, everything you need is just a tap away. From paying bills to ordering food and booking rides, there’s an app for everything—and it actually works fast. Grocery shopping? No need to leave the house. Just a few taps, and your items are at your doorstep, sometimes in under 15 minutes.

One OFW shared how life-saving this is during busy days: “’Pag may church event kami tapos ako ‘yung taga-luto, hindi ko na kailangan tumakbo pa sa grocery. Sa app na lang ako nag-oorder ng ingredients, diretso na sa bahay. It’s convenient, lalo na ‘pag kulang ka na sa oras.”

We get it, because we’ve lived it

Living in Dubai is full of surprises; some are confusing, some are hilarious. From navigating tricky metro stations to mixing four—or even more—languages like it’s normal, these quirks aren’t just funny—they’re part of our shared experience.

So the next time someone asks if you’re from Dubai, just smile and say, “I once got lost in BurJuman Metro.” That should be enough proof.