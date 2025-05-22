Marcos orders Cabinet resignations after election setbacks

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has requested all Cabinet secretaries to submit their courtesy resignations following disappointing results in the recent midterm elections.

Only six out of eleven of his endorsed candidates secured Senate seats, prompting the president to reassess his administration’s performance.

Marcos stated, “It’s time to realign government with the people’s expectations,” emphasizing the need for results over politics. He added, “The people have spoken, and they expect results—not politics, not excuses. We hear them, and we will act.”

The resignations aim to provide the president with the flexibility to evaluate each department’s effectiveness and determine who will continue to serve. Marcos noted, “Those who have delivered and continue to deliver will be recognized. But we cannot afford to be complacent. The time for comfort zones is over.”

This move follows a recent interview where Marcos reflected on his leadership style, acknowledging that his preference for consensus and diplomacy may have been perceived as a weakness in a political landscape demanding stronger action.

He admitted disappointment over the midterm results, calling the outcome a “wake-up call” for his administration. Marcos said the message from voters was clear: the public expects results.