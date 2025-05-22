Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Malacañang to Roque: tracking fugitives is a duty, not political persecution

Malacañang rejected former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s claim that the government is wasting public resources by pursuing him, stressing that tracking fugitives is a lawful responsibility, not political persecution.

Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said Roque appears to be the only one insisting on that narrative, noting that even his former ally Salvador Panelo has distanced himself from such claims.

“Mukhang si Atty. Harry Roque na lang naman ang naniniwala sa kaniyang pananaw na may political persecution,” Castro said in a briefing.

he added: “Ang kaniyang pagsama-sama sa mga Duterte ay ginagawa niyang panangga para patunayan na mayroong political persecution, pero kahit na ang kaniyang dating naging kaalyado ay hindi naniniwala sa kaniyang mga tinuran.”

Castro pointed out that if Roque were genuinely concerned about government funds, he should have acted more responsibly during his time in office.

“Ang paghahanap ng isang fugitive ay hindi pag-aaksaya ng oras… Kung siya ay concerned sa pondo ng bayan, dapat noon pa ’yan—noong 2016 pa,” she said. “At kung sinasabi nga niya na siya ay concerned sa pondo ng bayan, hindi ba mas maganda kung magboluntaryo na siyang umuwi rito?”

Roque, who is reportedly seeking asylum in the Netherlands, faces a standing arrest warrant from the Pampanga Regional Trial Court for qualified human trafficking. He is charged alongside Cassandra Ong and at least 48 others in connection with an alleged offshore gaming scam linked to Lucky South 99.

The Department of Justice earlier said it is preparing to request an Interpol red notice to locate and arrest Roque. DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano affirmed that the government remains committed to pursuing justice for the victims.

