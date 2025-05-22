Malacañang: Reconciliation must not come at the expense of the law

Malacañang clarified that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call for reconciliation applies broadly to all sectors—including critics—and should not be interpreted as a political concession to the Duterte family.

“Tandaan po natin, huwag po tayo mag-focus sa sinasabing open for reconciliation para lamang sa mga Duterte,” said Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro in a media briefing, noting that the president’s remarks were inclusive and guided by national interest.

The Palace made the clarification amid public speculation that Marcos’ remarks—made in a podcast—were directed at allies of former President Rodrigo Duterte. In the podcast, Marcos said: “Ayaw ko ng gulo. Gusto ko makasundo sa lahat ng tao… Kailangan ko kaibigan.”

Castro said reconciliation will not come at the expense of accountability.

“Hindi po gagawin ng pangulo na lumabag sa batas para lamang sa isang rekonsilyasyon,” she said.

Castro also addressed calls from Duterte allies such as Harry Roque and Salvador Panelo, who suggested reconciliation is possible only if the Marcos administration aids in bringing Duterte back from The Hague.

“Kaibigan o batas? Batas pa rin po ang pipiliin ng pangulo,” Castro said.

Political analyst Dindo Manhit of Stratbase Group told NewsWatch Plus that reconciliation should be built on accountability.

“We need to continue demanding accountability… sana the unity among our political leaders is based on core principles of accountability and truth,” he said.