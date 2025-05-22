Lacson supports marcos’ budget oversight, hontiveros warns of constitutional limits

Senator-elect Panfilo “Ping” Lacson and Senator Risa Hontiveros are at odds over President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s plan to observe the upcoming national budget deliberations.

The Department of Budget and Management earlier said the President intends to monitor the entire budget process to ensure alignment with government priorities.

Lacson welcomed the move, saying it could strengthen discipline in Congress—as long as Marcos does not interfere in bicameral conference committee discussions.

“It will send a clear and very strong signal to the members of Congress not to make a mockery of our role in the budget process… and that we should not treat the national budget as individual prerogatives,” Lacson said in a statement.

However, Hontiveros raised constitutional concerns over the president’s involvement, stressing the limited role of the executive in the budget process.

“The power of the purse is wielded by Congress and Congress alone,” she said during a media forum.

“Walang papel ang presidente bilang observer sa bicam sa Konstitusyon. ‘Pag pinilit ‘yan baka magkaroon pa sila ng problema, baka kasuhan sila.”The debate comes amid legal challenges to the P6.3-trillion 2025 national budget, currently pending before the Supreme Court. Critics have flagged blank allocations and the zero subsidy for PhilHealth as signs of potential abuse.