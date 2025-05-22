Hontiveros sees possible three-way split in 20th congress

Senator Risa Hontiveros said the Senate may see three distinct blocs in the 20th Congress: a majority, a minority, and an independent group.

Speaking at a media forum, the opposition senator said the presence of a six-member Duterte-aligned group could reshape the traditional two-bloc setup, especially if the Duterte bloc claims the minority leadership.

“Probable. Kung ibang bloke ang makakuha ng title ng minority, magkakaroon talaga ng independent bloc,” Hontiveros said.

The Duterte bloc is composed of senators allied with the family of former President Rodrigo Duterte and has positioned itself as the opposition.

Hontiveros emphasized that she has no intention of aligning with that group.

“Wala po akong planong sumali sa isang Duterte bloc,” she said.

She added that she hopes to form a bloc with her allies, Senators-elect Bam Aquino and Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, although discussions on the matter have yet to take place.

The upcoming 20th Congress is expected to tackle major issues, including the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. The Senate is set to convene as an impeachment court by July, with senators sitting as judges in the historic proceedings.