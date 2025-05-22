Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Hontiveros sees possible three-way split in 20th congress

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report39 mins ago

Courtesy: Senator Risa Hontiveros/FB

Senator Risa Hontiveros said the Senate may see three distinct blocs in the 20th Congress: a majority, a minority, and an independent group.

Speaking at a media forum, the opposition senator said the presence of a six-member Duterte-aligned group could reshape the traditional two-bloc setup, especially if the Duterte bloc claims the minority leadership.

“Probable. Kung ibang bloke ang makakuha ng title ng minority, magkakaroon talaga ng independent bloc,” Hontiveros said.

The Duterte bloc is composed of senators allied with the family of former President Rodrigo Duterte and has positioned itself as the opposition.

Hontiveros emphasized that she has no intention of aligning with that group.

“Wala po akong planong sumali sa isang Duterte bloc,” she said.

She added that she hopes to form a bloc with her allies, Senators-elect Bam Aquino and Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, although discussions on the matter have yet to take place.

The upcoming 20th Congress is expected to tackle major issues, including the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. The Senate is set to convene as an impeachment court by July, with senators sitting as judges in the historic proceedings.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report39 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

From left to right Ping Lacson Risa Hontiveros Ferdinand Marcos Jr

Lacson supports marcos’ budget oversight, hontiveros warns of constitutional limits

57 seconds ago
Shrine and Parish of St. Paul of the Cross

Vatican elevates Marikina shrine to basilica under Pope Leo XIV

20 mins ago
Tell me youre in Dubai without telling me youre in Dubai

Tell me you’re in Dubai without telling me you’re in Dubai: Quirks you’ll only understand once you’ve lived here

53 mins ago
Bongbong Marcos 1

Marcos orders Cabinet resignations after election setbacks

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button