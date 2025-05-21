Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Three injured hikers rescued in Hatta Mountains after suffering from exhaustion

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin5 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only

Three hikers of Asian nationality were rescued from the Hatta mountains after suffering from exhaustion during a hiking trip.

The UAE National Guard said the injured individuals were provided immediate assistance and transported to the hospital for necessary medical care.

Officials reminded the public to follow safety guidelines when exploring mountain areas, especially during extreme weather or heat.

The National Guard also urged the public to call 995 for any emergencies that need search and rescue assistance.

The rescue operation was led by the UAE National Guard, represented by the National Search and Rescue Center and the Border Guard Group, in coordination with the Command and Control Center of Dubai Police.

