Smart traffic signals launched to ease Sharjah road congestion

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has introduced a new set of smart traffic signals to improve the flow of vehicles, reduce road congestion, and enhance road safety.

This move is part of the authority’s broader “Green Traffic” initiative, which uses advanced technologies to support sustainable development and smart city goals across the emirate.

The system uses smart sensors and detectors to monitor the number of vehicles on the road and adjust signal timings in real-time, helping reduce delays at intersections and improve overall traffic movement, according to a WAM report.

According to SRTA Chairman Engineer Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, the initiative forms part of a package of smart projects aimed at upgrading Sharjah’s transport sector using globally recognized technologies.

By reducing the need for vehicles to constantly stop and start, the system helps cut down harmful gas emissions, directly supporting the environmental goals of the emirate, Al Othmani said.

Vehicles traveling at a consistent speed between 40 to 50 km/h can pass through multiple green lights without stopping, while the system also improves pedestrian safety by reducing the risk of uncontrolled road crossings.