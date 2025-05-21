Pag-IBIG Fund Home Loan releases reach P30B in first quarter of 2025

Pag-IBIG Fund released P30.22 billion in home loans from January to March 2025, an 8 percent increase—or more than P2 billion higher—than the P28.09 billion disbursed during the same period in 2024, officials announced Wednesday, May 21.

“The strong performance of Pag-IBIG Fund in the first quarter underscores its continued commitment to providing affordable housing opportunities for Filipino families,” said Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, who also chairs the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees. “As we sustain progress in home financing alongside the growing momentum of the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, we heed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s call to uplift the lives of our fellow Filipinos by ensuring access to dignified shelter.”

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta, meanwhile, said the loan releases helped 20,315 members acquire their own homes during the first three months of the year.

Acosta also highlighted Pag-IBIG Fund’s vital support for the government’s flagship 4PH Program, through which the agency provides financing to developers, contractors and local government units to build housing projects, as well as to individual buyers of 4PH units. In the first quarter alone, the agency released P987.91 million under the program, benefitting 669 members and their families who now own homes.

“We are grateful to our members and stakeholders for their continued trust and support in our programs,” Acosta said. “Our performance in the home loan front demonstrates not only our financial strength, but also our unwavering commitment to make homeownership more accessible for Filipino workers. Pag-IBIG Fund remains focused on providing affordable and reliable housing programs that help build stable and dignified lives for our members.”