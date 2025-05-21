Dolly de Leon, Jon Jon Briones to portray fire nation characters in next seasons of Netflix’s ‘Avatar’

Filipino award-winning actors Dolly de Leon and Jon Jon Briones have joined the cast of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender for its upcoming second and third seasons.

Netflix announced the cast additions on Wednesday, May 21, via its official social media channels.

De Leon will portray twin sisters Lo and Li—trusted advisers to Fire Nation Princess Azula. Briones will take on the role of master swordsman Piandao, a former Fire Nation officer who is secretly a high-ranking member of the Order of the White Lotus.

The live-action series is based on the beloved Nickelodeon animated show that aired from 2005 to 2008. Netflix’s first season premiered in February 2024 to both fan and critical acclaim.

Season 2 of the adaptation is slated for release in early 2026.