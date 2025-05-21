Abu Dhabi to launch region’s first college degree in video game design

A new Bachelor of Arts degree in Video Game Design will be launched in Abu Dhabi, marking the first program of its kind in the region.

The course will begin in the upcoming academic year and will be offered at Abu Dhabi University’s main campus in the UAE capital.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced that the dual-certified degree will be offered through a program called Abu Dhabi Gaming, supporting the growth of the local gaming and interactive media industry.

This initiative is a collaboration between DCT Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi University (ADU), and Rubika, a French school known for creative arts and game design.

Saeed Ali Al Fazari, Director of Strategic Affairs at DCT Abu Dhabi, said the program aims to “inspire and empower youth” while developing talent for the region’s fast-growing creative industries.

“By ensuring that aspiring game designers have access to world-class education and practical experience, we are enabling the growth of the gaming sector, regionally and globally, developing a highly qualified talent pool and positioning them to excel in this dynamic industry, right here in Abu Dhabi,” Al Fazari said.

DCT Abu Dhabi will also provide up to 140 scholarships over six years to help students access the program, while Rubika will bring in international expertise and offer student exchange opportunities.