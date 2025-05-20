Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA launches new AED 12 bus route between Dubai, Sharjah

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino2 hours ago

For illustrative purposes only.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced a new intercity bus route, E308, connecting Dubai and Sharjah.

The route runs between the Stadium Bus Station in Dubai and the Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah.

With a fare of only AED 12 per trip, the new service offers a more affordable option for daily travelers between the two emirates.

This aims to help ease traffic congestion and provide better transport access for commuters, including many workers who live in one city and work in the other.

The launch of Route E308 adds to RTA’s efforts to improve public transport links and make inter-emirate travel more convenient.

The service is expected to benefit thousands of passengers who rely on buses for daily travel between Dubai and Sharjah.

