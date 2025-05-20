Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

New Nad Al Sheba bridge to cut travel time from Dubai-Al Ain Road

Courtesy: RTA

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will build a new bridge in Nad Al Sheba 4 to help ease traffic from the Dubai-Al Ain Road going toward residential areas.

The 700-meter bridge will have two lanes and can carry up to 2,600 vehicles per hour.

Once finished, the bridge will cut travel time from Dubai-Al Ain Road to Nad Al Sheba by 83%, from 6 minutes to just 1 minute. This aims to benefit around 30,000 residents by reducing heavy traffic near entrances and exits.

Construction is expected to begin in the last quarter of 2025 and finish by the end of 2026. This is part of RTA’s efforts to improve road infrastructure for growing communities in Dubai.

The bridge is part of RTA’s plan to build safer and faster roads and support the increasing number of people living in new residential areas. It is also meant to help drivers move easily without delays.

This project follows the recent opening of a separate bridge at the intersection of Nad Al Sheba Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road. The area also saw improvements near schools like Repton and Gulf International School, where traffic during peak hours was reduced by adding parking and drop-off points.

Other changes in Nad Al Sheba include converting busy intersections into roundabouts and adding more entrances and exits between nearby neighborhoods. These upgrades helped cut travel time by up to 60% and improved road safety.

