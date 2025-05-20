Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos on West PH Sea: Philippines will not tolerate disrespect to sovereignty

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protect the country’s territories and maritime zones, especially in the West Philippine Sea.

Speaking at the 127th anniversary of the Philippine Navy in Subic, Zambales, Marcos stressed that the country will not allow any violation of its sovereignty.

“We stand firm. We will never tolerate any act of disrespect against our sovereignty,” the President said.

He also highlighted that the Philippines will continue to assert its maritime rights in accordance with international law. “We will continue to safeguard our maritime zones and exercise our maritime entitlements, in accordance with international law,” he said. “Wala tayong isusuko, wala tayong papabayaan.”

Marcos added that the Philippines remains engaged in peaceful and legal solutions to maritime issues, citing the country’s participation in defense and security exercises like Balikatan, Sama Sama, Rim of the Pacific, and Exercise Kakadu.

He also mentioned hosting talks and meetings with other countries, such as the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting Experts’ Working Group, which all aim to strengthen cooperation and ensure regional peace.

