Global Village ends Season 29 with 10.5 million visitors

Camille Quirino

Global Village has officially closed its 29th season, welcoming a record 10.5 million guests—the highest number in its history.

“Welcoming over 10.5 million guests this season reaffirms Global Village’s position as one of the emirate’s leading and most inclusive destinations,” said Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment.

Throughout the season, guests enjoyed a packed lineup of concerts, street shows, cultural performances, and global-themed experiences. Many of these were accessible to visitors for just a small entry fee, making it an affordable destination for families and groups.

Over 90 cultures were showcased through 30 different pavilions, allowing guests to experience food, products, and traditional performances from around the world — all in one place.

The venue featured more than 400 performers across over 40,000 shows, 200 rides and attractions, 3,500 shops, and 250 food spots. These numbers made Season 29 the most action-filled season yet.

Global Village is now preparing for its 30th edition, promising even more attractions and surprises when it reopens, continuing to be a favorite destination for tourists and residents alike.

