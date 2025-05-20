DMW gives emergency cash aid to 16 Filipino seafarers in crisis

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) granted emergency financial assistance to 16 Filipino seafarers under the AKSYON Fund.

The cash aid was given during a ceremony at the Migrant’s Brew café inside the Susan V. Ople Building in Makati City, led by DMW-NCR Director Atty. Falconi “Ace” Millar.

One of the recipients was Hannabel Garcia, a female security personnel on a cruise ship since 2002, who was diagnosed with a medical condition that left her unable to walk and in need of surgery.

The seafarers had experienced various emergencies while on duty, which qualified them for financial support through the AKSYON Fund.

Director Millar emphasized that the DMW remains committed to helping Filipinos abroad who face urgent challenges, as part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to support their welfare and reintegration.

He added that beneficiaries should not feel obligated to thank the government, saying the assistance is a form of respect and recognition for their hard work and service to the country.