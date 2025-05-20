Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW advises OFWs, families to stay healthy amid COVID-19 updates

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has reminded overseas Filipinos and their families to stay healthy and follow safety protocols amid rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of Southeast Asia.

The advisory follows a statement from the Department of Health (DOH) on the COVID-19 cases in several countries in Southeast Asia. Although there is no cause for alarm, DMW emphasized the importance of preventive measures.

“We are just reiterating these health advisory reminders of the DOH, especially for our OFWs to take care of themselves, and to continue following their host countries’ health and safety protocols,” said Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac.

The Philippines recorded an 87 percent drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths as of May 3, 2025, compared to the same period last year. This year, only 1,774 cases were reported, down from 14,074 cases in 2024.

Despite the decline, the DOH remains in close coordination with Southeast Asian countries to monitor the situation and maintain readiness.

The DMW urged everyone to continue wearing masks in healthcare facilities, stay home when sick, cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing, wash hands regularly, and consult a doctor if symptoms appear.

DMW Migrant Workers Offices in the region are also ready to assist with urgent concerns and provide necessary support to overseas Filipinos in need.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

