Passenger arrested at Tacloban Airport for carrying submachine gun replica amid election gun ban

A Manila-bound traveler was arrested at Tacloban City Airport after authorities discovered a replica of a submachine gun in his luggage, the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEG) reported.

The passenger was stopped from boarding and taken into custody during routine screening, which revealed a replica of a Heckler & Koch MP5 submachine gun with a magazine in his bag.

Authorities said the incident violated Republic Act No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, in connection with Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution No. 11067.

The nationwide gun ban, which started on January 12 and will run through June 11, 2025, prohibits the transport of firearms and deadly weapons—including toy guns and replicas—during the election period.

The Department of Transportation’s Office for Transportation Security also includes replicas and toy firearms in its list of banned items. Passengers may face arrest or offloading even outside the gun ban period if found carrying such items.

“This is part of our commitment to keep every passenger and flight safe. We remind the public to always inspect their baggage for prohibited items before traveling,” said PNP-AVSEG Director Police Brigadier General Christopher Abecia.