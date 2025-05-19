Palace on Duterte’s ‘bloodbath’ remark: ‘We hope it’s just a figure of speech’

The Palace on Monday expressed concern over Vice President Sara Duterte’s recent pronouncement that she wants a “bloodbath” during her upcoming impeachment trial, with a senior official saying the remark sounded “somewhat violent.”

“Medyo may pagka-bayolente ang tugon ng ating Bise Presidente. We hope it’s just a figure of speech,” said Malacañang Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro in a media interview.

She added that the trial should be allowed to take its course if debate is inevitable.

“Kung iyan naman po ang nais niya at talaga naman pong magkakaroon ng balitaktakan kapag nagkaroon ng trial… hayaan na lang po natin itong gumulong,” Castro said.

Asked about the President’s stance on Duterte’s remark, Castro clarified: “Hindi po makikialam ang Pangulo patungkol sa ganyang issue.”

She also declined to comment on the criticism made by incoming party-list representative Leila de Lima, who described Duterte’s remarks as “toxic rhetoric.”

Vice President Duterte previously said she is looking forward to facing her impeachment trial in the 20th Congress, claiming her legal team is on “full throttle” and that she “wants a bloodbath.”

The impeachment complaint against her, filed in the House of Representatives, includes allegations of:

misuse of confidential funds,

unexplained wealth,

alleged involvement in extrajudicial killings during her time in Davao City, and

her controversial “assassination” remarks targeting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Duterte has denied claims that she avoided answering questions regarding the confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President (OVP).