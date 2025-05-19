Former US President Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

Former US President Joe Biden, 82, has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer, which has now spread to his bones, his office confirmed.

The diagnosis came after Biden reported urinary symptoms, leading doctors to discover a nodule on his prostate, AP News reported.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” his office said.

Prostate cancer is assessed using the Gleason score system, which ranges from 6 to 10. A score of 9, like Biden’s, indicates a highly aggressive form of the disease. Experts note that when prostate cancer spreads to the bones, it becomes more challenging to treat since therapies may not reach all affected areas.

Meanwhile, messages of support from public figures have poured in.

Former US President Barack Obama expressed his confidence in Biden’s resilience and dedication to advancing cancer treatments.

“Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery,” Obama said through X.

Vice President Kamala Harris echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing Biden’s strength and determination to overcome the challenge.

“Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery,” Harris said.

It can be recalled that his son, Beau Biden, passed away in 2015 at age 46 due to brain cancer.