Erwin Tulfo: Duterte impeachment not a ‘teleserye,’ vows fair judgment in senate trial

Senator-elect Erwin Tulfo said he is prepared to fulfill his role as an impeachment judge in the upcoming Senate trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, stressing the need for impartiality and evidence-based decision-making.

“This isn’t a teleserye. We’re talking about removing the second-highest official in the land from office, and possibly barring her from running again. That’s not something we take lightly,” Tulfo told NewsWatch Plus in an interview.

The incoming senator, who placed fourth in the May 2025 elections, said his background in journalism will help him navigate the proceedings with fairness and objectivity.

“As journalists, we’re trained to look at both sides. May nag-aakusa—what’s your evidence? The defense—what do they have? You weigh the facts. Ganun din dapat dito,” he said.

Tulfo emphasized that any ruling should rely strictly on the merits of the case.

“Kung mali, then so be it. Bahala nang magalit ang iba. But if it lacks merit, then we dismiss it. Why waste time? The public will be watching us closely,” he added.

Tulfo’s comments reflect a broader call from newly elected senators to uphold fairness and transparency. Senator Bong Go, who topped the senatorial race, said the trial must depend entirely on evidence: “Kung walang ebidensya, eh ‘di wala. Sayang lang ‘yung oras kung ipipilit.”

Returning Senator Ping Lacson said the House must present strong and credible proof to persuade at least 16 senators to convict Duterte. “We will be answerable to the Filipino people,” he said.

Other senators echoed similar sentiments. Senator Imee Marcos pledged to scrutinize the evidence thoroughly, while Duterte ally Senator Rodante Marcoleta claimed the case was flawed from the beginning.

The Senate trial is scheduled to begin on July 30.