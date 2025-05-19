Dubai public buses now cover 88% of the city

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that public buses now cover approximately 88% of the emirate, marking a significant improvement in public transport accessibility.

The bus fleet comprises 1,390 vehicles, operating daily to ensure efficient commutes across the city.

These buses make around 11,000 trips per day, collectively covering about 333,000 kilometers, with an on-time arrival of over 77%.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the adoption of smart systems and artificial intelligence (AI) in public bus operations has significantly improved efficiency, reduced costs, and ensured better adherence to schedules.

“RTA is committed to enhancing the public bus service to encourage residents to choose public transport for their daily commutes. We aim to improve connectivity between residential, commercial, and industrial areas by seamlessly integrating the bus service with Dubai Metro,” Al Tayer said.

He also noted that they plan to add six new dedicated bus and taxi lanes, increasing the total length to 20 kilometers, which is expected to raise passenger numbers by 10% and improve bus arrival times by 42%.

In 2024, the number of public bus users reached 188 million, reflecting an 8% increase compared to 2023. The fleet operates on 187 routes, including 110 urban and rural routes, 64 metro link routes, and 13 intercity routes, catering to over 500,000 riders daily.

RTA’s commitment to modernizing public transport also includes the adoption of European low-carbon emission standards for buses. The expansion of smart systems and the development of new bus stations are part of RTA’s strategic plans to increase public transport usage and reduce road congestion.