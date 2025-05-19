Cardinal Tagle places Ring of the Fisherman on Pope Leo XIV during inauguration Mass

Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle placed the Ring of the Fisherman on the finger of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday during his inauguration as the 267th leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

According to a “24 Oras Weekend” report by Andy Peñafuerte III, the historic ceremony was attended by thousands of Catholics at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

The Ring of the Fisherman, a traditional symbol of papal authority, signifies the pope’s role as the successor of St. Peter, the Church’s first leader. Pope Leo XIV also received the pallium—a woolen vestment made from lamb’s wool—symbolizing his pastoral responsibility as shepherd of the Catholic Church.

Before the Mass, the 69-year-old pontiff used the popemobile for the first time, spending around 30 minutes greeting the crowd and blessing infants.

In his homily, Pope Leo XIV urged the faithful to share God’s love with all people.

The inauguration Mass drew several global leaders, including U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Italian media estimated that around 250,000 people attended the event, with pilgrims traveling from different parts of the world.