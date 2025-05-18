Two Filipino mountaineers reach summit of Mt. Everest

Jeno Panganiban and Miguel Mapalad have made history as the latest Filipinos to conquer Mt. Everest, reaching the summit in the morning of May 18.

The two mountaineers, part of the Philippine 14 Peaks Expedition Team, climbed the 8,848.86-meter peak, the world’s highest, as part of the Seven Summit Treks expedition.

The Philippine 14 Peaks Expedition Team confirmed the successful ascent through an official post.

“We made it to the top of the world! This victory isn’t theirs alone. This climb was never just for them, it was for all Filipinos—to show that we can dream big, rise higher, and endure together,” they said.

Just days prior to the duo’s achievement, Rhisael “Ric” Rabe also achieved the remarkable feat of reaching Everest’s summit, making him the ninth Filipino to do so.

The climb also honored the memory of the late PJ Santiago II, a dedicated member of the team who passed away while attempting to reach the summit.

“Sir PJ may not have reached the summit, but he gave everything for this dream with love, courage, and pride for the Philippines,” the group said.

Earlier, Engineer Philip Santiago II, a 45-year-old Filipino mountaineer, lost his life during his final push to the peak. The death was confirmed by authorities.

Supporters of Panganiban and Mapalad are urged to keep praying for their safe descent from the summit.