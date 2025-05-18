MWO-Dubai urges Al Barsha 1 fire victims to register for next batch of aid despite temporary suspension

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai has announced that emergency assistance for Filipinos affected by the fire in Al Barsha 1 will be temporarily suspended while the office replenishes its Standby AKSYON Funds.

However, the office assures the public that support will continue through the next batch of aid once more resources are secured.

“In the interest of service, MWO-Dubai informs the public that the provision of emergency assistance for the affected Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) during the fire in Al Barsha 1 last 13 May 2025 will be temporarily suspended effective 17 May 2025 until further notice, pending replenishment of Standby AKSYON Funds,” MWO-Dubai said.

To date, MWO-Dubai has provided financial help to 198 individuals, while the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has extended aid to 147 more.

MWO-Dubai encourages those who have not yet received support to fill out the new registration form provided. This will ensure they are considered for the next round of assistance. However, individuals who are not victims of the fire or who have already received help should not fill out the form.

“Please refrain from filling out the form if you are not a victim of the Al Barsha fire or if you have already received financial assistance from MWO-Dubai. All submissions will undergo strict evaluation and verification to ensure appropriate distribution of aid,” MWO-Dubai reminds the public.

MWO-Dubai also strongly advises against spreading false information and urges the public to rely only on official announcements.

“MWO-Dubai strongly urges everyone not to spread misinformation or encourage mass gatherings in Al Barsha 1, as this is a violation of UAE laws,” it added.