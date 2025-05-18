Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos urges unity, says it’s time to set politics aside after midterm polls

Following the proclamation of the 12 winning senators from the 2025 midterm elections, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on officials and the public to “move forward” and “set politics aside” to focus on national priorities.

Speaking at a media event on Saturday, May 17, Marcos acknowledged that the administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas slate did not perform as well as expected.

“We all wished we had better results but we need to fight to live for another day,” he said. “And now it’s time, I think, to put all the politics aside. It’s time to put all the issues raised during the elections.”

His statement comes as the incoming 20th Congress prepares for the potential impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, with the newly elected senators expected to serve as judges.

Malacañang has repeatedly stated that the president is not involved in the impeachment move.

Marcos emphasized that, in the final half of his term, his administration will prioritize key issues such as education, agriculture, and bringing down the cost of food.

