Imee Marcos thanks Dutertes, skips President Marcos in proclamation speech

Senator-elect Imee Marcos expressed her gratitude to the Duterte family during her proclamation speech. Notably, she did not mention her brother, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

In her speech, Senator Marcos thanked former President Rodrigo Duterte, who endorsed her candidacy as early as October, and Vice President Sara Duterte, who campaigned for her until the final stretch.

“Kay President Duterte, ang ating dating Pangulo na Oktubre pa lamang, itinaas na ang aking kamay at sa kanyang anak na hanggang sa huling sandali, si VP Inday Sara ay ako’y kinakampanya,” she said.

She also acknowledged the support of her 96-year-old mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, and her children.

“Sa inyong lahat ang tagumpay na ito kahit gaano kailap at kahirap ay isang katibayan na kapag ikaw ay nanindigan para sa tama, mananalo ka. Hindi nagmaliw ang paniniwala ko sa dunong ng sambayanang Pilipino. Nadama at alam nila ang ibig sabihin ng sakripisyo at prinsipyo at gagawaran nila ito ng suporta at pagmamahal,” Senator Marcos added.

Senator Marcos ranked 12th with 13,339,227 votes in the recent 2025 senatorial elections.

Months before the election, she withdrew from Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas, the political party endorsed by President Marcos, due to differences over the arrest of former President Duterte by the International Criminal Court.