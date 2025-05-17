P50k to P70k fee for fake jobs: DMW exposes illegal recruitment scheme

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) shut down three language training centers allegedly involved in illegal recruitment and human trafficking in simultaneous operations in Bulacan and Cebu on May 16, 2025.

The closed establishments include IWA Language Learning Center in Malolos, Bulacan; Aseanway Learning and Development Center in Calumpit, Bulacan; and its Cebu branch in Lapu-Lapu City.

DMW officials said these centers posed as training institutions but were actually collecting fees ranging from P50,000 to P70,000 from trainees and referring them to unlicensed recruitment agencies for jobs abroad.

Undersecretary Bernard P. Olalia led the Malolos operation, stating, “Sa utos ng ating mahal na Presidente at ni Secretary (Hans Leo) Cacdac na lahat ng iligal na establisimiyento na nangangalap ng mga manggagawa nang walang lisensya mula sa DMW ay ating pong ipapasara.”

Despite holding licenses from TESDA for training purposes, the DMW emphasized that these centers are not authorized to recruit or refer workers for jobs in Japan, Korea, and Europe.

A full investigation is now ongoing to determine the identities of the owners behind the three centers, as authorities suspect a single individual or family may be operating all of them.