Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

P50k to P70k fee for fake jobs: DMW exposes illegal recruitment scheme

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino14 mins ago

Courtesy: DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) shut down three language training centers allegedly involved in illegal recruitment and human trafficking in simultaneous operations in Bulacan and Cebu on May 16, 2025.

The closed establishments include IWA Language Learning Center in Malolos, Bulacan; Aseanway Learning and Development Center in Calumpit, Bulacan; and its Cebu branch in Lapu-Lapu City.

DMW officials said these centers posed as training institutions but were actually collecting fees ranging from P50,000 to P70,000 from trainees and referring them to unlicensed recruitment agencies for jobs abroad.

Undersecretary Bernard P. Olalia led the Malolos operation, stating, “Sa utos ng ating mahal na Presidente at ni Secretary (Hans Leo) Cacdac na lahat ng iligal na establisimiyento na nangangalap ng mga manggagawa nang walang lisensya mula sa DMW ay ating pong ipapasara.”

Despite holding licenses from TESDA for training purposes, the DMW emphasized that these centers are not authorized to recruit or refer workers for jobs in Japan, Korea, and Europe.

A full investigation is now ongoing to determine the identities of the owners behind the three centers, as authorities suspect a single individual or family may be operating all of them.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino14 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Arnell Ignacio OWWA

OWWA investigates ₱1.4B land deal linked to ex-chief Arnell Ignacio

2 mins ago
vicky and jasmine

Distorted voice glitch in 24 Oras draws laughs, praise for professionalism

43 mins ago
bong go. bam. bato

Bong Go, Bam Aquino, Bato top 2025 senatorial race

2 hours ago
Timi Aquino and Marjorie Barreto

Marjorie Barretto concedes Caloocan council race, thanks supporters for ‘112k votes of love’

6 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button