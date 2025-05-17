Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

OWWA investigates ₱1.4B land deal linked to ex-chief Arnell Ignacio

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has begun an investigation into a questionable ₱1.4-billion land acquisition deal allegedly signed under the leadership of dismissed administrator Arnell Ignacio.

In a press briefing, newly appointed OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan confirmed that the agency is conducting an audit of the controversial transaction.

Ignacio has not yet responded to the accusations.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac earlier revealed that Ignacio was relieved from his post due to a “loss of trust and confidence,” citing his involvement in the alleged unauthorized deal.

Cacdac also disclosed that the matter has been referred to the Office of the President, and Ignacio may face legal charges.

