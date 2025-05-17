Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bong Go, Bam Aquino, Bato top 2025 senatorial race

Camille Quirino

File photo.

Twelve candidates have officially secured seats in the Senate following the 2025 midterm elections, according to the National Certificate of Canvass (NCOC) released this week.

Senator Bong Go led the race with 27.1 million votes, followed by former senator Bam Aquino with 20.9 million votes, and Senator Ronald dela Rosa with 20.7 million votes.

Also making it to the winning circle were ACT-CIS party-list Representative Erwin Tulfo with 17.1 million votes, former senator Francis Pangilinan with 15.3 million, and SAGIP party-list Representative Rodante Marcoleta with 15.2 million.

Completing the top 12 were former senator Panfilo Lacson, former Senate president Vicente Sotto III, Senator Pia Cayetano, Las Piñas City Representative Camille Villar, Senator Lito Lapid, and Senator Imee Marcos.

These newly proclaimed lawmakers will serve a six-year term, playing a key role in crafting national laws, reviewing government policies, and approving national budgets.

Winners are now expected to assume office by June 30.

