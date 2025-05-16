Nominations open for Filipino Times Watchlist: Top architects, engineers, healthcare professionals in Qatar and Kuwait

Nominations are now officially open for The Filipino Times Watchlist 2025 in Qatar and Kuwait, recognizing outstanding Filipino professionals in engineering, architecture, and healthcare.

The Filipino Times Watchlist is a prestigious annual platform that celebrates the excellence and achievements of Filipino professionals in their respective fields across various regions worldwide.

Where will it take place?

For the 2025 edition, the country-level awarding ceremonies for Qatar and Kuwait will take place in Doha, Qatar. The awarding for engineers and architects is scheduled on August 8, 2025, followed by the healthcare professionals’ awarding on August 9, 2025.

The Watchlist is divided into two categories:

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects 2025

– Qatar & Kuwait: August 8, 2025 (Awarding in Qatar)

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals 2025

– Qatar & Kuwait: August 9, 2025 (Awarding in Qatar)

Winners of the Qatar and Kuwait rounds will advance to compete for the regional title in The Filipino Times Watchlist 2026, to be announced on March 29, 2026, for engineers and architects, and on March 30, 2026, for healthcare professionals.

The initiative aims to honor Filipino trailblazers who have shown outstanding leadership, innovation, and service in their industries. It also highlights the invaluable contributions of Filipino professionals to nation-building and development across the Middle East.

Nominations now open

The nomination process is fully digital, allowing nominators to submit their entries online with ease. At present, the nomination window is open only for candidates based in Qatar and Kuwait. Submission deadlines for other countries will be announced soon.

Filipinos in Qatar and Kuwait are encouraged to nominate their peers who exemplify professionalism, integrity, and impact in engineering, architecture, or healthcare.

To nominate, visit: http://www.thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist/

For updates, follow The Filipino Times Watchlist on Facebook, @tftwatchlist on Instagram, and @thefilipinotimeswatchlist on LinkedIn.