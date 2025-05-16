Next-level creativity: HONOR 400 series debuts the industry-leading “AI Image to Video” feature

With the upcoming launch of the HONOR 400 Series, HONOR introduces a feature that feels like magic and works like art: the industry-leading “AI Image to Video.” Part of the powerful AI Creative Editor suite, this innovation is poised to completely change the way we interact with our photo galleries.

With the introduction of the “AI Image to Video” feature in the HONOR 400 Series, everyday photos are transformed into emotionally rich, animated stories—offering a wide range of possibilities for both casual users and creative storytellers.

If you have old pictures, this tool can make them feel alive. A black-and-white photo of your grandparents could show their smiles gently moving, bringing back a memory from many years ago. Pet lovers will enjoy it too—a photo of your dog sleeping might show their chest rising and falling, as if they’re really there. It’s also a great feature for parents and creative people. Your child’s drawing of a rocket can be brought to life with little flames or clouds of smoke, making it fun and exciting.

Travelers will love turning vacation photos into mini movies. A picture of the Northern Lights in Iceland could actually move and glow. A city photo from Paris or Tokyo might show soft lights turning on or cars passing by, bringing the scene back to life.

Imagine taking a selfie on your balcony during sunset. With this feature, your hair might move softly in the breeze, and the city lights in the background start to glow. A nighttime photo of fireworks in Dubai could show the lights flickering and bursting, just like the real moment. Even a simple group photo with friends becomes more special when the faces start to move just a little—making the memory feel alive again.

Whether your photo is shot in landscape or portrait orientation, the tool supports both 16:9 and 9:16 aspect ratios, so you can optimize your final video for social media, stories, reels, or your own collection of animated memories.

The best part? From May 15 to August 31, the feature is entirely free to use. Each user can generate up to 10 videos per day, allowing for generous experimentation. Whether you’re putting together a birthday montage, crafting a creative post for social media, or simply playing around with your favorite photos, this tool is here to serve both casual creators and visual storytellers. After the promotional window, charges may apply, but this is a golden opportunity to explore what’s possible and turn your photographs into incredible animations. With the HONOR 400 Series, creativity is no longer limited to the moment a photo is taken.