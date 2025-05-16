New law imposes ₱20,000 fine for use of stolen motorcycle plates

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed into law Republic Act No. 12209, which strengthens regulations on motorcycle operations and imposes stricter penalties for violations—including a fine of up to ₱20,000 for using a stolen motorcycle number plate.

RA 12209, also known as “An Act Rationalizing the Safety Measures and Penalties relative to Motorcycle Operation,” amends the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act (RA 11235). Under Section 6 of the amended law, using a stolen or tampered motorcycle plate is punishable by a fine of no more than ₱20,000, in addition to potential criminal charges.

The law also introduces new rules for motorcycle sales, especially those made through dealerships. When sold on an installment basis, the agreement must clearly state that the seller retains ownership until full payment is made. Dealers are now required to report repossessed motorcycles to the Land Transportation Office (LTO), which will update the registration and mark the units as “under storage” to prevent penalties.

Annual reporting of repossessed motorcycles is now mandatory for dealers, including those in buy-and-sell businesses. Failure to comply may result in a fine of up to ₱5,000.

RA 12209 further prohibits the erasure, alteration, or use of fake motorcycle plates. Violators may face imprisonment of six months to two years, fines up to ₱10,000, or both. Individuals found knowingly buying or selling such plates will face the same penalties.