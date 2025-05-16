Fly to a Happy Philippines: Cebu Pacific offers flights from Dubai for as low as AED 329!

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB) invites travelers from Dubai to discover happiness and explore the Philippines’ most iconic sites and sceneries, made even more accessible through the airline’s key hubs, extensive local network, and unbeatable seat sales.

Now with a stronger inter-island connectivity through its key hubs in Manila, Clark, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao, CEB is excited to bring more travelers from Dubai to the Philippines. Starting May 16 to 31, travelers from Dubai may book their flights for as low as AED 329 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period will start from May 16 to October 31, 2025, giving travelers an early start to their journey to happiness.

Upon arriving in Manila, CEB passengers can start their own travel adventure in the vibrant capital or travel to the airline’s key regional hubs – allowing tourists to discover more of what the country has to offer.

From Clark, CEB offers direct flights to Siargao, the country’s surfing capital. Cebu also serves as a gateway to San Vicente, Palawan, home to the country’s longest white-sand beach. CEB’s Davao hub offers thrill-seeking travelers a wide range of exciting activities such as river-rafting and mountain climbing while Iloilo takes them to a cultural and gastronomic food experience.

Reunions with family and friends are made even more memorable for passengers returning to the Philippines, whether its exploring Clark’s diverse selection of cuisines, learning of Cebu’s rich cultural heritage, or diving into Palawan’s crystal-clear waters, each passenger will surely have their own unique story to tell.

CEB flew its maiden voyage from Manila to Cebu on March 8, 1996. Since then, the airline has flown over 250 million passengers across its widest Philippine and international network as it continues to offer affordable and accessible flights.

In 2013, CEB also launched its maiden flight from Manila to Dubai, marking its entry into the long-haul market and giving more Filipinos easier access to the Middle East.

CEB offers the widest domestic network in the Philippines with 37 domestic destinations, with hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, Iloilo, and Davao. It also currently operates flights to 26 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

CEB currently operates the youngest jet fleet in the country with a diversified mix of 38 Airbus A320s, 26 A321s, 12 A330s, and 16 ATR aircraft, enabling the widest network coverage in the Philippines.

CEB offers multiple payment options, including credit and debit cards, as well as e-wallets, for booking flights and purchasing add-ons.

Book your flights now at www.cebupacificair.com.