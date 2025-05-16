Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Filipino mountaineer dies during final push to Mt. Everest summit

A 45-year-old Filipino mountaineer, Engineer Philip Santiago II, died while attempting to reach the summit of Mt. Everest, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Santiago passed away during the final leg of his ascent to the world’s highest peak. The exact cause of death has not yet been determined, and his team is currently working to retrieve his body and bring it back to base camp.

Just a day before his death, Santiago posted an update on social media, sharing that his group had entered the last phase of their expedition.

Nepal’s Department of Tourism confirmed that Santiago is the first foreign climber to die during the current Mt. Everest climbing season.

Known for his deep passion for mountaineering, Santiago documented much of his journey online, inspiring many fellow Filipino adventurers. His family has requested privacy as they mourn his passing.

Recovery operations remain difficult due to harsh weather and treacherous terrain. Authorities have yet to release more information on the cause of death or the timeline for returning Santiago’s remains.

Mt. Everest, despite modern advancements in climbing gear and support, remains one of the most perilous peaks, with altitude sickness, extreme cold, and unpredictable weather claiming hundreds of lives over the years.

