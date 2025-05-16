DMW urges Pinoy runaway domestic workers in Saudi to use grace period to legalize status

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is calling on Filipino runaway domestic workers in Saudi Arabia to take advantage of a six-month grace period—running from May 11 to November 10, 2025—granted by the Saudi government to regularize their stay.

In a press briefing, DMW Undersecretary Jainal T. Rasul Jr. said the grace period will allow absconding workers, often tagged as “huroob,” to update their legal status and find new employers who can provide them with valid work and residency permits (iqama).

The announcement follows a week-long visit to Saudi Arabia by a DMW delegation led by Rasul, upon the directive of Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., to ensure the safety and welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Under the automated system of Saudi Arabia’s Musaned platform, affected workers can now correct their status more easily. In Riyadh and Jeddah, over 100 runaway workers have secured exit visas, while 54 others in Al Khobar are awaiting flight arrangements through their agencies and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Rasul added that Filipino detainees in Saudi Arabia are being assisted by DMW’s legal team and Saudi-based legal retainers. He assured the public that the department is actively coordinating with Saudi authorities to provide all necessary support to OFWs in need.