DMW, OWWA extend full support to grieving OFW Danmark Masongsong and family

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), in partnership with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), continues to provide full assistance to overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Danmark Masongsong and his family, following the tragic death of his daughter, Malia Kates Yuchen.

This is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive for the government to maintain its presence and support for OFWs during times of hardship.

Malia was laid to rest at Eternal Gardens in Lipa City, Batangas, a week after a car crash at NAIA Terminal 1 claimed her life.

During a press briefing, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said Cynthia Masongsong, the OFW’s wife, is still recovering from surgery but is in stable condition. He also confirmed that Danmark’s mother, Nanay Edith, is recuperating after being injured in the same incident.

A dedicated team of nurses and social workers has been assigned to the family to provide continued medical support and psychosocial counseling. Upon request, both a Catholic priest and a pastor visited to offer spiritual comfort to the grieving OFW.

Secretary Cacdac also noted that the government has been coordinating closely with the New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation (NNIC), which provided logistical support, including accommodations for the family and transport of Malia’s remains to Batangas.

The DMW and OWWA assured the Masongsong family that assistance will not stop after the burial, with reintegration aid available for Danmark once he is ready to resume employment or livelihood planning.

“We will give him space and time, and talk to him about his future plans when he’s ready,” Secretary Cacdac said.