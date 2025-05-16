DMW extends aid to OFWs affected by Myanmar quake, assists with lost documents

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is continuing its assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, 2025.

In coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Yangon, DMW teams visited quake-hit areas—including Yangon and Mandalay—to distribute emergency financial aid and provide employment support, following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to safeguard the welfare of OFWs during crises.

“As of now, we have provided financial assistance to 69 OFWs—58 in Yangon and 11 who approached our Migrant Workers Office in Bangkok,” said Undersecretary Felicitas Q. Bay. She added that OFWs who have since returned to the Philippines may visit DMW’s main or regional offices for continued assistance.

A key concern among affected workers has been the loss or damage of employment documents due to the earthquake. In response, the DMW has verified 32 employment contracts and reissued five Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs) to enable OFWs to resume work.

Bay also said efforts are underway to contact families of remaining OFWs to ensure aid reaches them. So far, no repatriation requests have been made, as workers have mainly sought help in reconstructing vital documents.

Myanmar remains under Alert Level 2, based on DMW Advisory No. 19, s. 2023. Deployment is limited to returning or vacationing OFWs, with restrictions still in place for newly hired workers.