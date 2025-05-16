Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW extends aid to OFWs affected by Myanmar quake, assists with lost documents

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 mins ago

Mandalay, the second largest city of Myanmar. For illustrative purposes only.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is continuing its assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, 2025.

In coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Yangon, DMW teams visited quake-hit areas—including Yangon and Mandalay—to distribute emergency financial aid and provide employment support, following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to safeguard the welfare of OFWs during crises.

“As of now, we have provided financial assistance to 69 OFWs—58 in Yangon and 11 who approached our Migrant Workers Office in Bangkok,” said Undersecretary Felicitas Q. Bay. She added that OFWs who have since returned to the Philippines may visit DMW’s main or regional offices for continued assistance.

A key concern among affected workers has been the loss or damage of employment documents due to the earthquake. In response, the DMW has verified 32 employment contracts and reissued five Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs) to enable OFWs to resume work.

Bay also said efforts are underway to contact families of remaining OFWs to ensure aid reaches them. So far, no repatriation requests have been made, as workers have mainly sought help in reconstructing vital documents.

Myanmar remains under Alert Level 2, based on DMW Advisory No. 19, s. 2023. Deployment is limited to returning or vacationing OFWs, with restrictions still in place for newly hired workers.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Saudi Arabia istock 1

DMW urges Pinoy runaway domestic workers in Saudi to use grace period to legalize status

3 mins ago
nominations now open

Nominations open for Filipino Times Watchlist: Top architects, engineers, healthcare professionals in Qatar and Kuwait

21 mins ago
DMW

DMW, OWWA extend full support to grieving OFW Danmark Masongsong and family

44 mins ago
HONOR 400 Series

Next-level creativity: HONOR 400 series debuts the industry-leading “AI Image to Video” feature

57 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button