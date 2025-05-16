Caunan replaces Ignacio as OWWA chief

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Patricia Yvonne Caunan as the new administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), replacing Arnell Ignacio.

Caunan took her oath of office before Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac on Friday.

She was former undersecretary for policy and international cooperation at the Department of Migrant Workers, having held the position since August 2022.

During her tenure, she helped negotiate and finalize 15 bilateral labor migration agreements aimed at enhancing the protection and welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“Each agreement is aimed at strengthening the protection and welfare of overseas Filipino workers in partner countries, including Canada, Austria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Finland, Denmark, Singapore, Croatia, Slovenia, and Kuwait,” the Palace said in a statement.

Malacañang did not provide an explanation for Ignacio’s replacement.

Caunan previously led a law firm specializing in labor, civil, administrative, and criminal law.