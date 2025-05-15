UAE records highest number of overseas Filipino votes worldwide

The Philippine Country Team in the UAE, which includes the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, recorded the highest number of overseas votes in the recent Philippine midterm elections.

A total of 37,976 registered Filipino voters in the UAE cast their ballots online from April 13 to May 12, 2025. This accounts for 17% of the global votes from overseas Filipinos.

Out of 189,892 registered Filipino voters in the UAE, the turnout rate reached 20%, one of the highest recorded worldwide. Globally, only 223,330 out of 1.3 million registered overseas voters participated.

“We share the success of this achievement with all our kababayan, the entire Filipino community in the UAE, which reflects our strong sense of civic responsibility and engagement in shaping the future of our country despite living abroad and far from our motherland,” said Ambassador Alfonso A. Ver.

Consul General Marford M. Angeles said, “It is great to see the deep interest of our kababayans in the conduct of the online voting, a first in our Philippine history. With this advancement in our electoral process, we look forward to an even more active participation among our fellow overseas Filipino voters in the next election.”

Embassy and consulate officials, along with volunteers and community leaders, helped reach and mobilize voters. This marks a milestone in the use of technology to improve access and participation in the electoral process.